Jan 12 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* ORCA EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO THE CLOSING DATE OF THE SWALA INVESTMENT

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC - ‍ AGREED TO EXTEND DATE BY WHICH CERTAIN ESCROW RELEASE CONDITIONS MUST BE MET TO 23:59 (GMT) 17 JANUARY 2018​