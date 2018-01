Jan 18 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* ORCA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 (CDN) PER CLASS A COMMON VOTING SHARE OF COMPANY​

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 (CDN) PER CLASS B SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARE OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: