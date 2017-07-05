BRIEF-Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

July 5 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co:

* Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

* Orchids paper products co says will target any potential refinancing transaction to close and fund in q3 of 2017

* Company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives.

* Orchids paper products - credit agreement amendment, struck fixed charge coverage for period ended june 30, 2017, thereby waiving requirement for cash reserve

* Orchids paper products co - entered into amendment no. 5 to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25, 2015

* Orchids paper products co -agreed not to make any dividend or other distribution payment with respect to its equity unless certain conditions are met