FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 5, 2017 / 11:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co:

* Orchids paper products company receives lender consent for amendment of credit agreements

* Orchids paper products co says will target any potential refinancing transaction to close and fund in q3 of 2017

* Company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives.

* Orchids paper products - credit agreement amendment, struck fixed charge coverage for period ended june 30, 2017, thereby waiving requirement for cash reserve

* Orchids paper products co - company is considering a range of possible refinancing alternatives

* Orchids paper products co - entered into amendment no. 5 to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25, 2015

* Orchids paper products co -agreed not to make any dividend or other distribution payment with respect to its equity unless certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.