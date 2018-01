Jan 3 (Reuters) - ORCO PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* REG-ORCO PROPERTY GROUP : ACQUISITION OF LAND BANKS IN CZECHIA

* ‍ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF LANDS LOCATED IN NORTH & WEST BOHEMIA REGIONS OF CZECHIA​

* ‍PORTFOLIO OF LANDS TOTALING APPROX. 3.8 MILLION SQUARE METERS​

* ‍PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED FROM ANOTHER ENTITY BELONGING TO CPI PROPERTY GROUP​

* AS PART OF PORTFOLIO, CO ALSO ACQUIRED 50% STAKE ON HISTORICAL BUILDING LOCATED IN PRAGUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)