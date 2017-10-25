BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share $3.22​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - O‘Reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Says Q3 earnings per share $3.22

* Says Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Says Q3 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share $11.82 to $11.92​

* Says sees FY 2017 comparable store sales between 1 percent to 2 pct‍​

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures $470 million to $500 million

* Says sees FY 2017 ‍total revenue $8.9 billion to $9.0 billion ​

* Says ‍sales for Q3 ended September 30, 2017, increased $119 million, or 5%, to $2.34 billion from $2.22 billion for same period one year ago​

* Q3 revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S