Dec 21 (Reuters) - ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG:

* SIGNS CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF 10 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN LANDQART AG, LANDQUART

* TO ALSO BUY 10 PERCENT OF SHARES IN LANDQART MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES

* TO PAY A PRICE OF 2.15 MILLION FRANCS TO ACQUIRE THE SHARES IN THE TWO COMPANIES Source text - bit.ly/2z6oqgJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)