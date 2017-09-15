FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 1:35 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Orex Minerals Inc

* Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

* Canasil named in a lawsuit brought by Pan American Silver Corp with BC supreme court

* Lawsuit by Pan American Silver regarding mineral claims making up Sandra Escobar project in Durango state, Mexico

* Pan American’s claim, if proved, could impact Orex’s interest in Sandra Escobar project

* Orex is not currently in a position to comment on merits of Pan American’s claim

* Orex will be monitoring situation and seeking further information from Canasil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.