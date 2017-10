Oct 13 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* Orexigen announces favorable decision from U.S. District Court in patent litigation, confirming exclusivity for Contrave through 2030

* Orexigen therapeutics - U.S. Court issued ruling in favor of Orexigen in litigation against Actavis Laboratories FL inc for three patents for Contrave​