9 days ago
BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces expansion of distributorship agreement with Biologix FZCO for Contrave to Egypt
July 26, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces expansion of distributorship agreement with Biologix FZCO for Contrave to Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc:

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces expansion of distributorship agreement with Biologix FZCO for Contrave® (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl extended release) to Egypt

* Orexigen Therapeutics - Orexigen also announced that regulatory applications have been submitted in Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - unit, Biologix FZCO amended commercialization and distributorship agreement for contrave in middle east to include Egypt

* Orexigen will supply Contrave to Biologix at an agreed transfer price

* Orexigen therapeutics - expects Contrave to be available for patients in Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates starting in q1 of 2018

* Orexigen will continue to own marketing authorization for contrave Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

