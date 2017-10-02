BRIEF-Orexo signs asset purchase agreement with Gesynta Pharma for OX-MPI

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Orexo

* Orexo signs asset purchase agreement with Gesynta Pharma for OX-MPI

* Under the asset purchase agreement, Gesynta Pharma AB acquires the assets relating to the OX-MPI program and will progress the candidate drug into proof-of-concept clinical trials

* Under the terms of the agreement Orexo will receive a tiered double digit share of the future revenues that Gesynta Pharma AB generates from the OX-MPI project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)