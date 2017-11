Nov 28 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FOR INCREMENTAL 40,000 KG/YEAR EXPANSION

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS - ENTERED LETTER OF ENGAGEMENT WITH EIGHT CAPITAL UNDER WHICH EIGHT CAPITAL AGREED TO BUY 14.3 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT $3.50 PER UNIT​

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS -TO USE PROCEEDS WITHIN NEXT 18 MONTHS TO FUND ITS EXPANSION PROGRAM TO CONSTRUCT INDOOR CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN CANADA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: