BRIEF-Orient Paper Announces Temporary Suspension Of Production Due To Mandated Restriction On Natural Gas Supply

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Orient Paper Inc:

* ORIENT PAPER, INC. ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION DUE TO MANDATED RESTRICTION ON NATURAL GAS SUPPLY

* ORIENT PAPER - ‍ RESTRICTION IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECOND HIGHEST ALERT OVER SUPPLY SHOCK OF NATURAL GAS WHICH HAS BEEN IN PLACE SINCE NOV 27, 2017​

* ORIENT PAPER -‍TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION WILL IMPACT CO‘S CURRENT CORRUGATING MEDIUM PAPER, OFFSET PRINTING PAPER AND TISSUE PAPER OPERATIONS​

* ORIENT PAPER - ‍SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO LAST INTO FEBRUARY, 2018, WHEN COMPANY EXPECTS RESTRICTION TO BE EASED​

* ORIENT PAPER SAYS IS GOING TO IMPLEMENT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE DURING TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: