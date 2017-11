Nov 27 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd :

* SAYS CAPITAL AT FUTURES UNIT HAS BEEN BOOSTED TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($227.34 million) FROM 500 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT AND UNITS HAVE RECEIVED GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES OF 306.7 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hUyHGR; bit.ly/2Bfu81w Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)