Jan 26 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF LISTED COMPANY FOR YEAR OF 2017 WILL INCREASE BY RMB1,239.6515 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN SECURITIES INVESTMENT BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)