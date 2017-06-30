BRIEF-Orient Securities' ‍non-executive director Pan Fei receives notice from CSRC

June 30 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Notice from CSRC received by Pan Fei, an independent non-executive director of company
* Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market
* Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission
* CSRC intends to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB50,000 on Pan
* Warning and fine related to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology during Pan's tenure as an independent director