BRIEF-Orient Victory China Holdings updates on temporary close of store due to ‍fire Accident​

June 22 (Reuters) - Orient Victory China Holdings Ltd

* Inside information temporary close of business of flagship store

* On 8 June, there was a fire accident on top of third floor of building, two floors above where co's jewelry store is situated

* Flagship store is temporarily closed for urgent repair and reopening date is yet to be confirmed

* According to defacement features of ceiling, urgent repair is estimated to complete in around one month

* Management of co considers that disruption caused by water leakage has no material effect on group's sales and operation

* Water leakage inflicted no material damage on group's products

* Impairment to store and equipment will be fully covered by responsible party. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: