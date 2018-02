Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:

* SAYS CLARIFIES THAT ACCOUNT OF SIMBHAOLI SUGARS IS AN OLD NPA CASE WHICH WAS REPORTED TO RBI AND CBI

* SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE ON ACCOUNT ADEQUATELY PROVIDED; THERE WILL BE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY OF BANK‍​