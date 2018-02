BRIEF-Oriflame Q4 EBIT beats expectations, proposes extra dividend ​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oriflame Holding Ag:

* Q4 ‍LOCAL CURRENCY SALES INCREASED BY 14%, SLIGHTLY IMPACTED BY POSITIVE TIMING. EURO SALES INCREASED BY 7% TO EUR 380.1M (EUR 355.1M).​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 56.3M (EUR 42.0M).​

* SAYS ‍Q1 TO DATE SALES DEVELOPMENT IS APPROXIMATELY 10% IN LOCAL CURRENCY​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO 2018 AGM A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.60 PER SHARE FOR 2017, OF WHICH EUR 1.60 (EUR 1.00) PER SHARE IS TO BE CONSIDERED AS ORDINARY AND EUR 1.00 (EUR 0.50) TO BE CONSIDERED AS EXTRA DIVIDEND​

* SAYS ‍TO DURING Q1 2018 IMPLEMENT A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN FOR INVESTMENT YEAR 2018​

* REUTERS POLL: ORIFLAME Q4 SALES WERE SEEN AT 371 MILLION EUR, EBIT AT 49 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 1.55 EUR/SHARE

* SAYS TO DELIVER ACHIEVEMENT SHARES TOTALLING 729,921 SHARES, OUT OF WHICH 688,401 WILL BE ISSUED AS NEW SHARES UNDER THE COMPANY’S CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)