Feb 14 (Reuters) - Origin Enterprises Plc:

* IMELDA HURLEY, CFO, HAS INDICATED HER INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 28 FEB AND LEAVE GROUP EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018

* HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO AND AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE