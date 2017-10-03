FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Origo says co, units executed 1st amendment to merger agreement to amend & restate certain terms and provision
October 3, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Origo says co, units executed 1st amendment to merger agreement to amend & restate certain terms and provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Origo - ‍on Sept 27, co, units executed first amendment to merger agreement to amend and restate certain terms and provision of merger agreement​

* Origo - ‍amendment provides HTH shall be permitted to increase amount of HTH’s existing secured loan from exworks capital fund ito upto $11.5 million

* Origo says amendment provides if merger is not terminated, hth permitted to enter into private placement financings for not less than $135 million - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2yWZFF1) Further company coverage:

