June 22 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ:

* REG-ORIOLA CORPORATION HAS REARRANGED ITS LONG-TERM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

* SIGNED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT TOTAL OF EUR 100 MILLION WILL REPLACE EXISTING FINANCING AGREEMENT THAT WAS SIGNED ON 11 JUNE 2015

* ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE IN FIVE YEARS FROM SIGNING OF AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)