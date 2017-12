Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oriola Oyj:

* ORIOLA CORPORATION‘S PRESIDENT AND CEO TO CHANGE

* SAYS ‍ORIOLA CORPORATION‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO NOMINATE ROBERT W. ANDERSSON AS COMPANY‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE LATEST MARCH 1, 2018​

* SAYS ‍EERO HAUTANIEMI WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMPANY IMMEDIATELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)