Aug 14 (Reuters) - ORIOLA OYJ

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS BALTIC BUSINESSES TO COMPANIES’ EXISTING MANAGEMENT (SIA ORIBALT GROUP)

* GOAL IS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION BY END OF Q3 IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)