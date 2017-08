Aug 4 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion reports Q1’18 revenue of $12.6m and reviews cost reduction progress

* Orion Energy Systems Inc qtrly ‍diluted net loss per share $0.23 ​

* Qtrly revenue $12.6 million versus $15.6 million

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - company is not providing specific financial guidance for fiscal 2018