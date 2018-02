BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems Posts Q3 Loss Per Share $0.05

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc:

* ENERGY-EFFICIENT LED LIGHTING MANUFACTURER ORION REPORTS Q3‘18 REVENUE ROSE SEQUENTIALLY TO $17.3M; IDENTIFIES $1.5M IN ADDITIONAL OVERHEAD REDUCTIONS

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 16 PERCENT TO $17.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $62 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* NOW EXPECTS REVENUE FROM ITS TWO LARGEST AUTOMOTIVE CUSTOMERS TO TOTAL ABOUT $12 MILLION IN FY 2018 AND $14 MILLION IN FY 2019

* ‍ORION NOW IS TARGETING ITS Q4‘18 REVENUE TO BE SIMILAR TO Q3‘18​

* ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-RECURRING CHARGES OF ABOUT $0.25 MILLION IN Q4‘18 RELATED TO ADDITIONAL $1.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS​

* ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-RECURRING CHARGES OF ABOUT $0.25 MILLION IN Q4 RELATED TO ADDITIONAL $1.5 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: