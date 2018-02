Feb 22 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons Sa:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE OF EUR 288.5 MILLION INCREASED BY EUR 12.2 MILLION​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF EUR 0.38​

* QTRLY BASIC EPS OF EUR 0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: