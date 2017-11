Nov 2 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons SA -‍​

* ‍Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Announces Q3 2017 financial results​

* Orion Engineered Carbons SA says ‍revenue in Q3 of 2017 increased to Eur 285.1 million compared to Eur 259.7 million in q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly EPS Eur 0.22 ‍​

* Qtrly adjusted EPS Eur 0.34‍​

* Sees full year adjusted EBIDTA to between Eur 225 million and Eur 230 million for 2017‍​