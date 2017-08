Aug 4 (Reuters) - ORION REAL ESTATE LTD:

* CO, LIPIZZAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ENTERED INTO MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WHERE LIPPIZZAN WILL SELL PROPERTIES FOR CASH AND SHARES IN ORION​

* ORION HAS UNDERTAKEN TO DEAL EXCLUSIVELY WITH THIS TRANSACTION AND LIPIZZAN FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR MONTHS FROM ACCEPTANCE OF PROPOSAL​