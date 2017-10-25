FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orkla Food Ingredients buys Arne B. Corneliussen AS from Danish Crown
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 10:10 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Orkla Food Ingredients buys Arne B. Corneliussen AS from Danish Crown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* Orkla Food Ingredients to buy Arne B. Corneliussen as, a leading manufacturer and supplier to the Norwegian food industry

* The company’s product portfolio consists of spices, marinades, flavourings, starter cultures and other functional ingredients, in addition to packaging solutions

* Its customer market is Norwegian food manufacturers with the Norwegian meat industry as main segment

* The company, which has 32 employees, has its head office, production facilities, test kitchen and warehouse at Økern in Oslo

* Arne B. Corneliussen, established in 1949, has been owned since 1995 by DAT-Schaub A/S, a subsidiary of Danish Crown

* The business now being sold had a turnover of 188 million Norwegian crowns ($23.46 million) in 2016

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text: here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0135 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

