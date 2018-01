Jan 19 (Reuters) - Orkla ASA said on Friday:

* NORWAY‘S ORKLA SAYS MAY MOVE ITS BISCUIT PRODUCTION FROM SWEDEN‘S KUNGSALV TO LATVIA

* NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE, AND THE POTENTIAL MOVE WOULD NOT TAKE PLACE FOR SEVERAL YEARS

* THE KUNGSALV PLANT HAS 350 EMPLOYEES. ORKLA'S AMBITION IS THAT NO ONE SHOULD BECOME UNEMPLOYED IF PRODUCTION IS MOVED Source text: bit.ly/2Ds4prg Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)