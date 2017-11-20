BRIEF-Orkla to buy Czech frozen vegetable producer Agrimex

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hame, Orkla has signed an agreement to purchase Agrimex, a leading frozen vegetable producer in the Czech Republic

* Agrimex has 32 employees and had a turnover of CZK 260 million ($11.98 million) in 2016

* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements from Dec. 1, 2017.

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 21.7030 Czech crowns) (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)