3 days ago
BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.69
August 3, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* Ormat technologies reports 2017 second quarter earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $179.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ormat technologies inc - ‍expect 2017 adjusted ebitda between $340 million and $350 million for full year​

* Ormat technologies inc says reiterate guidance and expect full-year 2017 total revenues between $680.0 million and $700.0 million

* Ormat technologies inc - ‍qtr-end product segment backlog $192.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $692.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

