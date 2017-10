Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-‍ANNOUNCED SECOND UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT LOCATED IN INDONESIA‘S NORTH SUMATRA, HAS COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION​

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-SOL HAS MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK,INPEX CORP, ITOCHU CORP, KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER CO,&UNIT OF CO HAVING 12.75% EQUITY INTEREST​