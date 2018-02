Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oronova Energy Inc:

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE APPOINTED DAVID FARRELL AS CEO AND JOANNA VASTARDIS AS CFO

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC - RALPH GILLCRIST, JEFFREY SCOTT, NICK KIRTON AND FRANK GIUSTRA HAVE RESIGNED FROM BOARD