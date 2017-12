Dec 21 (Reuters) - Orosil Smiths India Ltd:

* SAYS 400,000 RUPEE-PENALTY IMPOSED BY SEBI AGAINST SOME PROMOTERS OF CO FOR VIOLATING CERTAIN REGULATIONS

* SAYS PROMOTERS DECIDED TO NOT APPEAL BEFORE SAT AND WILL PAY PENALTY WITHIN REQUIRED TIME