BRIEF-Orosur Mining says ‍Q2 18 production was 7,052 oz of gold

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Orosur Mining Inc:

* H1 & Q2 2018 RESULTS

* ‍Q2 18 PRODUCTION WAS 7,052 OZ OF GOLD, COMPARED TO 6,852 OZ IN Q2 17​

* ‍COMPANY IS TARGETING LOWER END OF ITS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AT SAN GREGORIO FOR FY18, BEING 30,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE CASH OPERATING COST WAS $867/OZ, COMPARED TO $914/OZ Q2 17​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR CASH OPERATING COST OF US$800 - US$900 PER OUNCE​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS AFTER TAX WAS $251 COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF $942 IN Q2 17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: