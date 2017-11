Nov 7 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA:

* 2017 REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125M (GROWTH OF +10% VERSUS. 2016)‍​

* STRONG Q3 2017 REVENUE GROWTH OF +10% TO €797 MILLION‍​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 796.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 724.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ACQUISITION OF INOGES, THE GERMAN LEADER IN OUTPATIENT REHABILITATION‍​

* RESTATING FULL-YEAR REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125 MILLION (A 10% INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016), TOGETHER WITH MARGIN IMPROVEMENT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)