Nov 16 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S

* Orphazyme announces result of its IPO, including an offer price of DKK 80 per share​

* Offering comprises a sale of 7,500,000 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each​

Final offer price is set at DKK 80 per share, issue of 838,092 new shares as a result of exercise of pre-IPO warrants​