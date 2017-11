Nov 14 (Reuters) - ORPHAZYME A/S:

* OFFERING TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN DENMARK FOR INDIVIDUAL ORDERS UP TO AND INCLUDING DKK 3 MILLION EACH WILL BE CLOSED AT 00:01 (CET) ON 15 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍EARLY CLOSE OF OFFERING OF SHARES IN ORPHAZYME​

* ‍OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WILL CLOSE AT 11:00 (CET) ON 15 NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)