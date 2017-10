Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orrstown Financial Services Inc

* Orrstown Financial Services Inc announces third quarter earnings of $2.8 million and quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Orrstown Financial Services Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income totaled $11.1 million, an increase of 20.0%​