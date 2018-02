Feb 6 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* ORTHOFIX ANNOUNCES 510(K) CLEARANCE AND U.S. LIMITED MARKET LAUNCH OF FORZA XP EXPANDABLE SPACER SYSTEM

* 510(K) CLEARANCE AND U.S. LIMITED MARKET LAUNCH OF FORZA XP EXPANDABLE SPACER SYSTEM