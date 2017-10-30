FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orthofix International reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42
October 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Orthofix International reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV:

* Orthofix International reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $105.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY adjusted EPS from continuing operations‍ in the range of $ 1.54 to $ 1.63​

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY net sales $428.0 million- $431.0 mln‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $423.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
