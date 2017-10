BRIEF-Orvana achieves 35 pct increase in gold production for fiscal 2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* Orvana achieves 35% increase in gold production for fiscal 2017 - 90,292 gold ounces produced

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍fiscal year 2018 gold production guidance increases to 110,000 to 120,000 ounces​

* Orvana Minerals - gold production in Don Mario mine was impacted by slightly lower gold grade of 2.59 g/t in Q4 2017 versus 2.66 g/t in Q3 2017​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍qtrly gold production in Don Mario mine was 12,465 ounces, in line with 12,709 ounces of gold produced in Q3 2017​

* Orvana Minerals - El Valle mine and Don Mario mine 90,292 gold ounces produced met FY 2017 guidance​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍record consolidated quarterly gold production of 27,666 ounces​