BRIEF-Orvana issues increased annual production guidance for 2018

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* Orvana issues increased annual production guidance for 2018

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍fiscal 2018 gold production guidance of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces, an increase of 25% over 2017​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍Don Mario transitioning to Cerro Felix by Q3 2018​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - company remains on track to meet its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Orvana Minerals Corp - sees FY 2018 ‍COC and AISC of $950-1050 and $1150-1250 respectively, a decrease of 10% compared to 2017​

* Orvana Minerals Corp sees ‍total capital expenditures $24.0 million - $27.0 million for FY 2018; sees capex $27.0 - $30.0 million for FY 2017​