Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx Petroleum second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenues of $7.1 million on working interest sales of 168,800 barrels of oil

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - ‍Oryx Petroleum re-forecasted cash capital expenditures for second half of 2017 are $16 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: