Oct 30 (Reuters) - ORYZON GENOMICS SA:

* GETS APPROVAL FROM SPANISH MEDICINE AGENCY (AGENCIA ESPANOLA DEL MEDICAMENTO, AEMPS) TO START PHIIA CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ORY-2001 IN PATIENTS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* EXPECTS TO START ENROLLMENT BEFORE YEAR‘S END ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)