Oct 2 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS NEW DATA STRENGTHENING THE RATIONALE OF MYELOID CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR OSE-172 AS AN IMMUNE CANCER TREATMENT

* “WE LOOK FORWARD TO BEGINNING CLINICAL TRIALS IN ONCOLOGY BY END OF 2018” - CEO

* COMPANY INTENDS TO ENTER CLINIC WITH OSE-172 IN ONCOLOGY BY END OF 2018