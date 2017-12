Dec 14 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS RECEIVES A GRANT FROM FRENCH GOVERNMENT PROGRAM “FONDS UNIQUE INTERMINISTÉRIEL” TO EXPLORE NEW CYTOTOXIC ANTIBODIES

* WILL RECEIVE A EUR 398,000 GRANT FROM "FONDS UNIQUE INTERMINISTÉRIEL" (FUI)