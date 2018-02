Feb 27 (Reuters) - OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS GRANTED APPROVAL TO RESUME PATIENT ACCRUAL IN U. S. FOR PHASE 3 TEDOPI CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADVANCED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER PATIENTS FOLLOWING IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR TREATMENT

* TRIAL WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO STEPS

* PHASE 1: ENROLLMENT OF AROUND 100 PATIENTS AND PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF SURVIVAL DATA

* PHASE 1: RESULTS EXPECTED IN APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS

* BASED ON PHASE 1 RESULTS WILL DETERMINE PHASE 2

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TRIAL IS OVERALL SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)