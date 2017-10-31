BRIEF-Oshkosh Corp says Q4 earnings per share $1.23

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp-

* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.23

* Q4 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Oshkosh Corp - ‍announces fiscal 2018 estimated EPS range​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.25 to $4.65 excluding items

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.20 to $4.60

* Oshkosh Corp - ‍announces 14 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: