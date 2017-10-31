FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oshkosh Corp says Q4 earnings per share $1.23
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Oshkosh Corp says Q4 earnings per share $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp-

* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.23

* Q4 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Oshkosh Corp - ‍announces fiscal 2018 estimated EPS range​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.25 to $4.65 excluding items

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.20 to $4.60

* Oshkosh Corp - ‍announces 14 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.