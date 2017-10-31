BRIEF-Oshkosh Corp says Q4 earnings per share $1.23

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp-
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.23
* Q4 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Oshkosh Corp - announces fiscal 2018 estimated EPS range
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.25 to $4.65 excluding items
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.20 to $4.60
* Oshkosh Corp - announces 14 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S